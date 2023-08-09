Promotions, New Hires

MUSICIANS ON CALL has promoted four staffers and added two new hires. Promotions were given to KAT WEEKS as VP/Marketing, CAROLINE LOVE as Senior Program Manager, TORIANNE VALDEZ as Senior Talent Manager, and PJ COWAN to Senior Program Manager. New additions are ORENDA SENIOR as Program Coordinator and SASHA ARNKOFF as Executive Assistant.

“Our exceptional team not only works tirelessly to deliver the healing power of music where it’s needed most, but they are the backbone of why MUSICIANS ON CALL is named a best nonprofit to work for year after year," said President & CEO PETE GRIFFIN. "I am very proud of all of the team members whose promotions we are celebrating, and can’t thank them enough for their roles in furthering our mission. With the additions of ORENDA and SASHA we are well equipped to continue impacting thousands of patients, families and caregivers nationwide.”

