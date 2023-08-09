Lee (Photo: Hayley Gjersten)

Emerging Country artist BROOKE LEE has signed with CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY (CAA) for global representation. The NORTH CAROLINA native also previously inked with KJAX ENTERTAINMENT for management, SPIRIT MUSIC for publishing and label services and CMDSHFT for distribution.

LEE said, "My passion is being on stage, and one of my biggest goals this year was to get out on the road more. CAA has championed me since the first day we met, and I couldn't be more excited to grow my team and get to work with them."

Her debut six-track EP, "I've Been Thinking," will drop on NOVEMBER 17th, with two preview tracks set for release on SEPTEMBER 8th. LEE will hit the road this fall in support of NIKO MOON and WILLIE NELSON.

« see more Net News