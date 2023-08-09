Fridays on RFD-TV

Broadcast vet SUZANNE ALEXANDER is now writing and hosting a show for RFD-TV. Launched earlier this summer, "On The Record" is a 30-minute interview show that brings stories and insight straight from the artists, along with live performances or music videos, as they discuss their latest projects.

"It’s been a blast to sit down with artists I’ve known from the start of their careers," said ALEXANDER. "I thought I knew all there was to know about them, but having the time to dig deep and do a long-form interview, I’ve learned so much more. Each show has been such a great journey into their careers that I’ve personally enjoyed and so has the viewer."

"On The Record" airs FRIDAY nights at 7:30 (CT) on RFD-TV, as well as its YOUTUBE channel. Upcoming guests include GARY ALLAN (8/11), MICHAEL RAY (8/18), and JO DEE MESSINA closes out season one on AUGUST 25th.

ALEXANDER is also the host of "RFD Market Day Report" for the network.

« see more Net News