Podcast Looks Into Murder Of Idaho Students
by Perry Michael Simon
August 9, 2023 at 10:43 AM (PT)
Last NOVEMBER's murder of four UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO students has spawned a true crime podcast from iHEARTPODCASTS and KT STUDIOS.
"THE IDAHO MASSACRE," originally announced as "THE MOSCOW MASSACRE" in MAY (NET NEWS 5/4), debuts TODAY (8/9) and delves into the story of the murders and the arrest of criminology student BRYAN KOHBERGER. New episodes will be released on WEDNESDAYS.