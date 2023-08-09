Debuts Today

Last NOVEMBER's murder of four UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO students has spawned a true crime podcast from iHEARTPODCASTS and KT STUDIOS.

"THE IDAHO MASSACRE," originally announced as "THE MOSCOW MASSACRE" in MAY (NET NEWS 5/4), debuts TODAY (8/9) and delves into the story of the murders and the arrest of criminology student BRYAN KOHBERGER. New episodes will be released on WEDNESDAYS.

