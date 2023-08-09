Debuts Today

ERIC ANDRE is hosting a new podcast interviewing fellow comedians about their failures on and off stage. "BOMBING WITH ERIC ANDRE" debuts TODAY (8/9) with MICHELLE BUTEAU as the first guest.

The show is being produced with iHEARTMEDIA and WILL FERRELL's BIG MONEY PLAYERS NETWORK. New episodes will be posted on WEDNESDAYS.

