'Bombing With Eric Andre' Debuts Today Via iHeartMedia And Big Money Players Network
by Perry Michael Simon
August 9, 2023 at 10:43 AM (PT)
ERIC ANDRE is hosting a new podcast interviewing fellow comedians about their failures on and off stage. "BOMBING WITH ERIC ANDRE" debuts TODAY (8/9) with MICHELLE BUTEAU as the first guest.
The show is being produced with iHEARTMEDIA and WILL FERRELL's BIG MONEY PLAYERS NETWORK. New episodes will be posted on WEDNESDAYS.