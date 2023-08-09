Starts Today

Public relations executive ED ZITRON has launched a new podcast on which he will interview, in his words, "interesting people in tech, business, entertainment, sports, and any other area I see fit."

"15 MINUTES IN HELL" debuts TODAY (7/9) with NBC NEWS Senior Reporter BEN COLLINS, who covers disinformation and Internet issues, as the first guest. ZITRON, well known for his acerbic TWITTER posts, heads the EZPR tech public relations firm. The podcast will be available on all platforms but can be accessed now by manually adding this link to podcast players.

