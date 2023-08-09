Benefit For Habitat For Humanity

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP's Classic Rock WMGK/PHILADELPHIA will host the 5th Annual GIMME SHELTER EVENT For HABITAT FOR HUMANITY to help families in need of affordable housing. The event will take place on SATURDAY, August 12th, from 11a – 3p at the new HABITAT FOR HUMANITY RESTORE in PHILADELPHIA. WMGK’s MATT CORD, STEVE VASSALOTTI, ANDRE GARDNER, and TONY HARRIS will be broadcast live from the donation site.

Listeners are encouraged to drop off new and/or gently used home goods, hardware, and construction materials. All donated items benefit the non-profit organization’s mission of helping to build and repair homes for individuals and families in need in PHILADELPHIA. All on-site donors will receive a pair of tickets to MGK’s BIG GIG and a commemorative GIMME SHELTER t-shirt (while supplies last). Accepted items include tools, hardware, electrical, lumber, plumbing, roofing, doors, windows, appliances, furniture, and more.

In addition, listeners can make a monetary donation or schedule a pickup with their local HABITAT FOR HUMANITY RESTORE.

