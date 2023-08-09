Lewis & Rilloraza

LOS ANGELES-based influencer/marketing agency VRTCL has promoted IMANI “MANGO” LEWIS to Director of Music and JENN RILLORAZA to Director of Brands & Content. They will both report to FLIGHTHOUSE CEO ASH STAHL.

STAHL said, “IMANI and JENN have a proven history of working closely with artist and commercial brands to amplify their messages in ways that are completely authentic. They will play key roles as we look to continue to expand our digital marketing business and bespoke content enterprises at VRTCL.”

« see more Net News