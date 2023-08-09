Tollackson (Photo: LinkedIn)

The MINNEAPOLIS STAR TRIBUNE is reporting that UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA men's basketball radio analyst SPENCER TOLLACKSON is exiting after 14 years to spend more time with his family. TOLLACKSON played for the GOPHERS before joining the team's radio broadcasts. The school is looking for a replacement to work alongside play-by-play voice MIKE GRIMM.

The GOLDEN GOPHERS air on a network headed by iHEARTMEDIA Sports KFXN (KFAN 100.3) and News-Talk KTLK-A-K278BP (TWIN CITIES NEWS TALK)/MINNEAPOLIS.

