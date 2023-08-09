Available On Wondery+ Today

The podcast about unusual sports stories from around the world, announced last OCTOBER by MEADOWLARK MEDIA, CAMPSIDE, and WONDERY (NET NEWS 10/11/22), has arrived with the debut of "SPORTS EXPLAINS THE WORLD."

The show, hosted by SAM DINGMAN ("THE RUMOR"), is debuting on the subscription service WONDERY+ TODAY and will be available on other podcast platforms on AUGUST 23rd.

