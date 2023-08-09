Revised Lineup

AUDACY News-Talk WSKY (97.3 THE SKY)/GAINESVILLE-OCALA, FL is adding PREMIERE NETWORKS' GLENN BECK and "THE CLAY TRAVIS AND BUCK SEXTON SHOW" to its lineup on LABOR DAY.

BECK will replace FOX NEWS RADIO's BRIAN KILMEADE in the 10a-noon (ET) weekday slot, and BECK's third hour will air at 9p, replacing RADIOAMERICA's CHAD BENSON. TRAVIS and SEXTON will replace RADIOAMERICA's DANA LOESCH in the noon-3p hours.

“These strategic changes mark the most significant additions to the station's talk show roster in years, reinforcing its position as NORTH CENTRAL FLORIDA's premier news and opinion-leading station,” said SVP/Market Mgr. PETER ROTHFUSS. “The fresh lineup showcases the most influential voices in the region and is designed to propel THE SKY towards unprecedented growth, especially as the station approaches the highly anticipated election season.”

