RadioGPT's Canadian Rep

Canadian syndicator ORBYT MEDIA will handle distribution in CANADA for FUTURI's RadioGPT AI radio content generator.

“We are so excited to be exclusively representing RadioGPT in CANADA,” said ORBYT MEDIA Sr. Mgr. JENNIFER MORRISON. “AI-driven technology will assist broadcasters in ways they never imagined.”

“The worldwide response to RadioGPT has been incredible,” said FUTURI Chief Strategy Officer TRACY GILLIAM. “CANADA is a very important market to us and we’re pleased to partner with ORBYT to bring our capabilities to a wider group of innovative broadcasters.”

