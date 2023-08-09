Varon

POSITION MUSIC has signed producer, writer, and musician KEITH VARON to a worldwide publishing deal. VARON has been on songs with MACHINE GUN KELLY and TRAVIS BARKER, and has worked with LEXI JAYDE and KENNY HOOPLA, among others.

VARON said, "I could tell immediately when I walked into the POSITION MUSIC offices for the first time that they are a company that pays attention to detail and has a sense of focus that matches mine. I've known MARK CHIPELLO now for many years, and have always admired his passion. I'm grateful for the amazing energy I've received from the whole POSITION MUSIC team and I am extremely excited to begin this journey together.”

CHIPELLO said, “I have been a big fan of KEITH for a while and have tremendous respect for his writing and production skills and his ability to help an artist land on a compelling concept and hook. I am excited to get to work and build this next chapter of KEITH’s career together.”

