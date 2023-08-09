Corbin, Stevens

AMERICAN GENERAL MEDIA FOUNDATION noncommercial Classical KHFM/ALBUQUERQUE has promoted PD ALEXIS CORBIN to Executive Director. CORBIN has been the station's morning host since 2019 and was named PD this JANUARY; she replaces BRENT STEVENS, who returns to the PD position

CORBIN said, “I am honored to take the helm of this great, longstanding cultural treasure, which has been a resource for classical music audiences and performing ensembles in NEW MEXICO since 1954. I’m also pleased to be able to continue working with BRENT STEVENS, who will now step into the Program Director role for our station. His leadership brought KHFM through the transition from a commercial to a publicly supported station, and ushered in meaningful community collaborations which support our local performing arts organizations and extend their reach to KHFM’s statewide and global audience. I look forward to continuing and expanding that tradition of partnership and support and deepening our connections with our audience.”

“For nearly two decades, it has been my privilege to share classical music with audiences,” said STEVENS, “as Program Director, on-air announcer and, since 2017, as KHFM’s first Executive Director. I’m confident that KHFM will be in good hands, as ALEXIS has a deep knowledge of classical music and the music community in NEW MEXICO, and a commitment to serving the state we both love. I look forward to working closely with her as she continues the growth of this NEW MEXICO legacy.”

« see more Net News