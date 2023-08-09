September 20-22 In Nashville

AMERICANAFEST 2023 has announced the keynote speakers for its three-day business conference, set for SEPTEMBER 20-22 at THE WESTIN NASHVILLE. Featured speakers will include ROSANNE CASH & JOHN LEVENTHAL, BETTYE LaVETTE & STEVE JORDAN, LYLE LOVETT, MARTY STUART, RUFUS WAINWRIGHT & EMMYLOU HARRIS and LUCINDA WILLIAMS.

Over the past two decades, AMERICANAFEST has provided educational forums and industry-related topics for professionals, artists and the AMERICANAFEST community. This year's conference will feature over 70 sessions and more than 200 showcases throughout MUSIC CITY.

Find the full schedule and event times here.

