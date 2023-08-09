Kramer Officially Retires

MACDONALD BROADCASTING Country WKCQ (98 KCQ)/SAGINAW, MI's longtime morning host JIM KRAMER has officially retired after 35 years with the station. KRAMER took a leave of absence for medical reasons in FEBRUARY at the same time his longtime co-host, BARB SHELTRAW, retired (NET NEWS 2/20). OM JASON ADDAMS has been filling in for KRAMER since then.

With the announcement of KRAMER's official retirement, ADAMS tells ALL ACCESS he will continue hosting mornings moving forward, and former BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP Rock WRIF/DETROIT personality LYNN MARIE KOON will take over PM Drive. She will continue to track for JWC BROADCASTING's WBXE (ROCK 93.7)/COOKEVILLE, TN. Former NORTH AMERICAN BROADCASTING COMPANY Rock WRKZ (99.7 THE BLITZ)/COLUMBUS, OH part timer SETH JUSTICE is live at night.

ADAMS said of KOON, “LYNN’s passion and performance are exemplary, and we are beyond lucky to have her talents on this new team.” He added, “Despite our staff changes, the 98 KCQ brand continues to win fans and advertisers. Our team is passionate about serving Mid-MICHIGAN! Oh … and we no longer have any openings. Did I just jinx myself?”

