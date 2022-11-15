Reilly

OM JON REILLY has revealed plans to depart MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS' WAUSAU, WI cluster in late AUGUST for an as yet undisclosed new gig in the Northeast. He joined the company in late 2022, and oversaw Country WDEZ (101.9 FM GREAT COUNTRY), Top 40 WIFC and Adult Hits WOZZ-W275AC (94.7/102.9 JACK FM). He also did afternoons at WDEZ.

VP/Market Manager RUSTY JAMES is searching for his replacement. Find the job description and other details here. Apply to JAMES at rusty.james@mwcradio.com.

Prior to joining MIDWEST, REILLY was OM for PAMAL BROADCASTING/ALBANY and GLENS FALLS, NY.

