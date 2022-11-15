-
Midwest Communications/Wausau OM Jon Reilly To Depart; Successor Sought
by Phyllis Stark
August 9, 2023 at 1:52 PM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
OM JON REILLY has revealed plans to depart MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS' WAUSAU, WI cluster in late AUGUST for an as yet undisclosed new gig in the Northeast. He joined the company in late 2022, and oversaw Country WDEZ (101.9 FM GREAT COUNTRY), Top 40 WIFC and Adult Hits WOZZ-W275AC (94.7/102.9 JACK FM). He also did afternoons at WDEZ.
VP/Market Manager RUSTY JAMES is searching for his replacement. Find the job description and other details here. Apply to JAMES at rusty.james@mwcradio.com.
Prior to joining MIDWEST, REILLY was OM for PAMAL BROADCASTING/ALBANY and GLENS FALLS, NY.