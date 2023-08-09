Wiseman

ROUND HILL MUSIC has acquired the remaining share of songwriter CRAIG WISEMAN's BIG LOUD SHIRT publishing catalog, as well as a 50% interest in WISEMAN's income streams, according to DIGITAL MUSIC NEWS. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed, with ROUND HILL executives saying only that the new deal has increased their stake in the Country music catalog to 100 percent.

WISEMAN launched the independent, NASHVILLE-based BIG LOUD SHIRT in 2003, and has written hits for KENNY CHESNEY, TIM McGRAW, MORGAN WALLEN, BROOKS & DUNN and many others. The site reports that "the broader BIG LOUD SHIRT catalog is said to contain songs released by ... BLAKE SHELTON, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, REBA McENTIRE and LUKE BRYAN, among a number of others."

Read more about the BIG LOUD SHIRT catalog and writers on the ROUND HILL MUSIC website here, which notes that the company has enjoyed "37 #1s, over 60 singles and countless awards," with writers that also include SARAH BUXTON, RODNEY CLAWSON, MATT DRAGSTREM, JOEY MOI and CHRIS TOMPKINS.

