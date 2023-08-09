Davis (Photo: Ovidiu Hrubaru/Shutterstock.com

MusicRow.com broke news TODAY (8/9) that NASHVILLE-based publishing, management and artist development company SMACKSONGS has launched a label division, SMACKRECORDS, and signed JENNA DAVIS as the flagship artist. She will reportedly also be represented by the company's management arm, under the guidance of MARISSA TURK.

DAVIS, a singer/songwriter, dancer, social media influencer and actress, voiced the lead character in the 2022 horror film "M3GAN." The 17-year-old TEXAS native will next be seen in ZELDA WILLIAMS' upcoming film, "LISA FRANKENSTEIN," according to IMDB, which also reports, "You can find JENNA on the hit DISNEY CHANNEL show 'RAVEN'S HOME.'"

Her debut single for the label, "DiCaprio," drops on FRIDAY (8/11). It was written by WALKER HAYES, KELSEA BALLERINI and ROSS COPPERMAN, according to MUSICROW.

SMACK Pres. ROBERT CARLTON told the site, "Cultivating and developing creatives is what we pride ourselves on here at SMACK, so extending that to developing artists through SMACKRECORDS is an endeavor that we’re really excited to launch with JENNA. She’s blown us all away with her talent and work ethic.”

