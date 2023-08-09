Additions To Lineup

KURT VILE & THE VIOLATORS, LILLY HIATT, NORA BROWN w/STEPHANIE COLEMAN, LUCERO, THE TRAVELIN’ MCCOURYS, CHUCK PROPHET & THE MISSION EXPRESS, BUFFALO NICHOLS, BETH ORTON and CARRIE RODRIGUEZ are among the second wave of artists added to the lineup of HARDLY STRICTLY BLUEGRASS, set for SAN FRANCISCO's GOLDEN GATE PARK, SEPTEMBER 29th-OCTOBER 1st.

Said HSB Executive Director JOHN CALDON, “As a long-time festival goer and new member of the team, I could not be more excited to get back to the park this year. HARDLY STRICTLY BLUEGRASS is unique as it gets with its eclectic lineup of living legends and rising stars, as well as an extraordinary ability to reinvent itself while staying true to its spirit. With a fresh layout and new stages, including an intimate venue where live music will be presented for the first time ever, HSB23 promises to be a celebration of artists and community that will make your heart sing.”

The acts revealed today will join the previously announced headliners, including JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT, LEYLA McCALLA, THE CHURCH, JOHN DOE FOLK TRIO, VALERIE JUNE, CHRISTONE "KINGFISH" INGRAM, JOHN CRAIGIE, NEAL FRANCIS, BAHAMAS and GABY MORENO. Like the initial line up, the new acts were first teased with an exclusive medley, streaming now on the official HSB website and HSB23 app, which is downloadable on APPLE and ANDROID devices.

