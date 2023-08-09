Niemi (Photo: LinkedIn)

TAYLOR NIEMI has departed her position as Promotion Coordinator for WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE's WAR team. She has been with the label group since NOVEMBER 2020, when she arrived from the PR department at NBCUNIVERSAL ENTERTAINMENT. She started as Executive Assistant in the promotion department, and was promoted to her most recent role in 2021 (NET NEWS 9/13/21).

NIEMI tells ALL ACCESS, "While it wasn't an easy decision to make, I decided to take a leap of faith and move on from my role at WARNER." She is on the hunt for a new opportunity. Reach her here.





