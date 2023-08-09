ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to Country singer/songwriter DYLAN JAKOBSEN and his longtime manager and partner CARISSA BAUMAN on their AUGUST 5th engagement.

They both shared the news on their FACEBOOK pages with the message, "Here's to forever."

JAKOBSEN's most recent song and video release is "Get Back." The couple were also partners in the candle and grooming product line CNTRY.

