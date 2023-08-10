Talks Reported

According to a DIGITAL MUSIC NEWS report, UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG) and WARNER MUSIC GROUP (WMG) are reportedly in talks with GOOGLE to license artists’ voices for a music-creation tool. The rumored discussions stem from a recent FINANCIAL TIMES story citing anonymous sources. Neither UMG, WMG nor GOOGLE has publicly commented on the subject.

See more from DIGITAL MUSIC NEWS here.

« see more Net News