-
iHeartMedia/Memphis To Host 5th Annual Memphis Chicken & Beer Festival
by Pete Jones
August 10, 2023 at 5:34 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
iHEARTMEDIA/MEMPHIS is set to host its fifth annual MEMPHIS CHICKEN & BEER FESTIVAL SATURDAY, AUGUST 12 on the field of the SIMMONS BANK LIBERTY STADIUM in MEMPHIS. A portion of the ticket proceeds will benefit local charity MERGE MEMPHIS.
iHEARTMEDIA/MEMPHIS stations Hip Hop N R&B WHRK (K97), R&B KJMS (V101.1), Rock KWNW (ROCK 102), R&B WDIA-A, Talk WREC-A, and Hot AC WEGR (102.7 KISS-FM) are promoting the event. On-air personalities BIG SUE, MIKE EVANS, MIC T, STAN BELL, STORMY TAYLOR and more will be on site hosting the event.
Get more information at www.MemphisChickenAndBeer.com.