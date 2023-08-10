This Saturday

iHEARTMEDIA/MEMPHIS is set to host its fifth annual MEMPHIS CHICKEN & BEER FESTIVAL SATURDAY, AUGUST 12 on the field of the SIMMONS BANK LIBERTY STADIUM in MEMPHIS. A portion of the ticket proceeds will benefit local charity MERGE MEMPHIS.

iHEARTMEDIA/MEMPHIS stations Hip Hop N R&B WHRK (K97), R&B KJMS (V101.1), Rock KWNW (ROCK 102), R&B WDIA-A, Talk WREC-A, and Hot AC WEGR (102.7 KISS-FM) are promoting the event. On-air personalities BIG SUE, MIKE EVANS, MIC T, STAN BELL, STORMY TAYLOR and more will be on site hosting the event.

Get more information at www.MemphisChickenAndBeer.com.

