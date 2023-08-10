More Coverage

TELEVISAUNIVISION Tropical WRTO (MIX 98.3)/MIAMI's morning show "EL FLOW DE MIAMI" is spreading to five other markets as "EL FLOW." The show, hosted by SANTIAGO "SANTI" FRANCO, LAURA "LAURITA" FRANCO, and VICKY "LA CHAMA" VAN, will air on sister Spanish Top 40/Rhythmic WVIV (LATINO MIX 93.5)/CHICAGO, KESS-KDXX (LATINO MIX 107.9 & 107.1)/DALLAS, KAMA (LATINO MIX 104.9)/HOUSTON, KQMR (LATINO MIX 100.3)/PHOENIX, and KVVF-KVVZ (LATINO MIX 105.7 & 100.5)/SAN FRANCISCO-SAN JOSE.

"THE FLOW has captivated the MIAMI community, and we are very happy that this Uforia property can reach more Hispanics in the UNITED STATES," said SVP/Content Radio Programming ISMAR SANTACRUZ,. "All the shows and the content we develop seek to celebrate the Hispanic culture, and there is an authentic and relevant connection with the listeners."

« see more Net News