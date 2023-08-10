Additions To Lineup

CUMULUS MEDIA/WESTWOOD ONE Chief Insights Officer PIERRE BOUVARD, NEWSNATION Dir./Integrated Operations and former longtime WINS-A/NEW YORK anchor LEE HARRIS, and DEAD HORSE BRANDING co-founders RICK and MEL CABALLO have been added to the speaker lineup at BARRETT NEWS MEDIA's 2023 BNM SUMMIT, SEPTEMBER 13-14 at VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY in NASHVILLE.

