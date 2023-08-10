Cargile (Photo: LinkedIn)

BLUEWIND MEDICAL CFO CHARLES F. "CHUCK" CARGILE has joined LIBSYN as Chief Financial Officer. CARGILE has served as CFO at TATTOOED CHEF, SUNWORKS, and NEWPORT CORPORATION.

"We are thrilled to welcome CHUCK to the Libsyn team as our new Chief Financial Officer," said Interim CEO/Chief Product Officer JOHN W. GIBBONS. "CHUCK's extensive, global financial leadership experience and proven track record of growing companies, accessing capital markets, and creating value for shareholders will undoubtedly make him an invaluable addition in bolstering LIBSYN's financial strategy for our next chapter of growth -- as we continue to innovate and lead in the dynamic podcasting and advertising industries."

