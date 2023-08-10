Friday, August 11

AUDACY is set to present "Hip-Hop Made: The 50 Greatest Songs of the Past 50 Years," a countdown show hosted by AUDACY syndicated host ED LOVER, this FRIDAY (8/11).

This show will feature songs that shaped the history of Hip-Hop and can be heard on AUDACY stations and at audacy.com/hiphopmade.

LOVER commented, "As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of this groundbreaking genre, we invite fans to join us in reliving the iconic moments and timeless music that have shaped the format’s rich history. "Hip-Hop Made: The Countdowns" will showcase the top songs and collaborations, highlighting the immense talent and cultural impact of Hip-Hop. Get ready to immerse yourself in the beats, rhymes and stories that continue to resonate with audiences worldwide."

For the celebration of 50 years of Hip-Hop, AUDACY has a suite of additional on-air and digital content available on the AUDACY app and audacy.com/hiphopmade.

