Shomby

In his 55th and final column for the soon to shutter ALL ACCESS, COUNTRY’S RADIO COACH owner JOHN SHOMBY pays tribute to the site, and to its President and Publisher, JOEL DENVER.

Saying he’ll miss the “heart” that ALL ACCESS brought to its coverage of the industry, SHOMBY goes on to detail the origins and history of his longstanding friendship with DENVER, whom he calls “everyone’s cheerleader,” and “a great advisor, brainstormer and friend.”

Read the tribute in SHOMBY’s new column, “A Salute To The One Who Gave Us Access,” in ALL ACCESS’ CONSULTANT TIPS section here.

