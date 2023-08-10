Nigut

Former ABC affiliate WSB-TV/ATLANTA political reporter and GEORGIA PUBLIC BROADCASTING "POLITICAL REWIND" host BILL NIGUT has joined the ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION to co-host the paper's "POLITICALLY GEORGIA" podcast with GREG BLUESTEIN, PATRICIA MURPHY, and TIA MITCHELL as the show expands to five days a week at 10a (ET) this FALL on ATLANTA PUBLIC SCHOOLS News-Talk WABE/ATLANTA.

"We're thrilled to welcome BILL to the AJC," said AJC President and Publisher ANDREW MORSE. "His insight and experience will help make POLITICALLY GEORGIA a must-listen for anyone interested in this pivotal election. We're proud to partner with WABE as we share a commitment to provide world-class political coverage to the people of GEORGIA."

"WABE is proud to add POLITICALLY GEORGIA to the lineup of political-news sources we provide GEORGIA voters, from NPR'S MORNING EDITION and ALL THINGS CONSIDERED to our original podcasts: POLITICAL BREAKFAST, UNDER THE GOLD DOME, and GOLD DOME SCRAMBLE," said WABE President and CEO JENNIFER DORIAN. "This partnership is a great opportunity for WABE and the AJC to collaborate on a high-quality, informative radio show that will serve the needs of the GREATER ATLANTA area."

NIGUT, who has served as CEO of METRO ATLANTA ARTS AND CULTURE COALITION and Southeast Regional Director for the ANTI-DEFAMATION LEAGUE (ADL), said, "GEORGIA is a crucial state that is entering a crucial election season. Our citizens need a forum for sanity, reason and to break down the events of the day. I'm honored to join the ranks of the AJC reporters and editors I've admired over the course of my career at a time when the paper is doubling down on its coverage across the South -- and airing the show on WABE 90.1 will broaden our reach even more."

