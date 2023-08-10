Selling Youth On Broadcasting Careers

The MICHIGAN ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (MAB) is attempting to attract young people to join the broadcasting industry with a recruitment campaign, "Be There." The program, unveiled at the organization's Summer Leadership Conference, includes radio and TV spots, social media, print, and video, along with a website, BeThereMichigan.com, showing off possible careers in the business. The program starts airing on APRIL 14th.

"The MAB and our Board of Directors are incredibly proud to kick off this unique campaign that inspires, engages, and ultimately will attract young, talented people to broadcast media," said MAB Pres./CEO SAM KLEMET. "The industry is evolving quickly and there are incredible opportunities for a new generation to use creative talents to make a real impact serving their communities with news, alerts, information, and entertainment. The 'Be There' campaign makes clear that there is a place for everyone within broadcasting."

"It's unique and impressive that a state association is providing every TV and radio station in the state with a turnkey marketing campaign," said GRAY TV NBC affiliate WILX-TV/LANSING VP/GM and MAB Board Chair DEBBIE PETERSMARK. "It's a well-produced, creative way to tell our story, and I believe it will capture people's attention and give them the tools they need to learn about the many careers within broadcasting."

SCRIPPS ABC affilate WXYT-TV and independent WMYD-TV/DETROIT VP/GM and MAB Board Immediate Past Chair MIKE MURRI said, "This recruitment campaign has been a tremendous collaborative effort with input from our MAB members throughout the entire state. I especially look forward to sharing the campaign with our MICHIGAN universities, community colleges and high schools to help inspire the next generation of broadcasters."

"The MICHIGAN ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS' campaign is an important initiative to recruit the next generation of innovators that will lead our industry, revolutionize our service to audiences and reshape local radio and television," said NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS Pres./CEO CURTIS LEGEYT. "This effort will open new doors for aspiring broadcasters while helping radio and television stations find the talent they need to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow. We thank MAB and broadcasters around the country for their ongoing work to create, cultivate and empower the future leaders of broadcasting."

