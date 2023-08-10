Bosko (Photo: Brown Sellers Brown)

Country singer/songwriter ANNIE BOSKO has signed a record deal with STONE COUNTRY RECORDS, as well as signing with BROWN SELLERS BROWN (BSB) and RANDY BERNARD for artist management, CAA for booking and ESSENTIAL BROADCAST MEDIA for PR. BOSKO will be releasing new music later this year, and is working with producers DEREK GEORGE and MICKEY JACK CONES.

As a songwriter, BOSKO has written songs for WILLIE NELSON, and she has recorded duets with VINCE GILL and DWIGHT YOAKAM. The CALIFORNIA native has also signed on as direct support for TIM McGRAW's upcoming tour.

STONE COUNTRY RECORDS and BSB principal BENNY BROWN said, "We are very excited to be working with ANNIE. Her incredible talent as a vocalist and entertainer, along with her work ethic, make her the perfect addition to the STONE COUNTRY family."

BSB's JASON SELLERS added, "I met ANNIE 10 years ago, and I could tell then how great of a singer she was. Since then, I’ve come to find she’s equally as talented as a songwriter and entertainer. Really excited to be a part of these next steps in her journey."

BERNARD, who also co-manages GARTH BROOKS, added, "The first time I heard ANNIE, I was very impressed. The first time I watched ANNIE perform live, I was blown away. I am very excited to work with ANNIE, BENNY and his entire team.”

