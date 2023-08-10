Fans attending TAYLOR SWIFT's ERA'S TOUR stop in L.A. on WEDNESDAY night (8/9) got a big surprise when the singer revealed plans to deliver the album 1989 (Taylor's Version), the next installment of her re-recordings, on OCTOBER 27.

PEOPLE reports SWIFT received an 8-minute standing ovation upon making the announcement. She told fans, "Since I was a teenager, I wanted to own my music. The way to do it was to re-record my albums, and the way that you have embraced, that you have celebrated, that you really decided that it was your fight too, and that you were 100% behind me, I will never stop thanking you for that." Click here to hear the reaction when she revealed the album on the massive screen behind her on stage.

1989 (Taylor's Version) will feature five 'from the vault' tracks that were not included on the original release and is available for pre-order here.

