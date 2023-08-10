Steele

PREMIERE NETWORKS' "THE BACKSTORY WITH PATTY STEELE" podcast has been added to the ELVIS DURAN PODCAST NETWORK. The show debuted with PREMIERE on JULY 31st (NET NEWS 7/25) and is now grouped with DURAN's network.

“I have always hoped, and believed, that one day PATTY and I would be working beside each other again,” said DURAN. “That now comes true with her podcast. I have no doubt people will fall in love with her, and these great stories.”

“I feel incredibly blessed to be a part of ELVIS' network!” said STEELE. “We've been through so much together in business and in life. To have an opportunity to do what I love, and share it through his fabulous new endeavor, is the ultimate!”

