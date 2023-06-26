Performers Announced

The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC has announced the first round of performers for its 16th annual ACM HONORS show, set for AUGUST 23rd at NASHVILLE's historic RYMAN AUDITORIUM. For the second straight year, the show will air on the FOX NETWORK on SEPTEMBER 18th, beginning at 7p (CT), and stream the next day on HULU. As previously reported, four-time ACM Award winner CARLY PEARCE will return for the third year to host the ceremony and perform (NET NEWS 6/27).

In addition to PEARCE, the show will feature performances from BRELAND, BRANDY CLARK, JORDAN DAVIS, CHRIS JANSON, LADY A, EMILY SHACKELTON, KEITH URBAN, THE WAR AND TREATY, ANNE WILSON, TRISHA YEARWOOD, BAILEY ZIMMERMAN and more. The event will celebrate previously-reported honorees BRELAND, KANE BROWN, TIM McGRAW, CHRIS STAPLETON, CLINT BLACK, MARY CHARPIN CARPENTER and the late CHARLIE DANIELS and K.T. OSLIN. Also being honored are industry executives CHARLIE COOK, MIKE DUNGAN, BILL MAYNE and TROY VOLLHOFFER.

ACM HONORS will also celebrate its previously announced Studio Recording Artist Winners, Industry Award Winners, Artist-Songwriter of the Year HARDY, and Songwriter of the Year ASHLEY GORLEY from the 58th ACM Awards cycle (NET NEWS 6/26).

ACM CEO DAMON WHITESIDE said, "We are thrilled to be working with FOX for a second year to bring one of our industry’s favorite nights, filled with emotional tributes and unforgettable performances, to prime time television. The exceptional honorees and performers at the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC HONORS show will provide an extraordinary night of non-stop entertainment for music fans all across the country, and an undeniable highlight for our Country music community this fall."

FOX ENTERTAINMENT’s President/Unscripted Programming ALLISON WALLACH said, "Bringing back this annual celebration of Country music icons and all-stars promises to once again captivate FOX audiences with its exceptional performances and moving tributes. The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC’s talented team has outdone themselves in assembling an incredible line-up of artists to entertain and inspire Country fans during what is sure to be an incredible, memorable night."

