JACOBS MEDIA STRATEGIES' FRED JACOBS unveiled the results of AQ5, the annual air talent questionnaire, at MORNING SHOW BOOT CAMP in DALLAS TODAY (8/10), revealing an undercurrent of discontent and concern among radio personalities about AI, job security, pay, and gender inequalities.

The survey respondents were generally negative towards AI's impact on radio, with 65% saying that the impact would be very negative or somewhat negative, and 48% saying AI will have a negative impact on their careers while 76% expect AI to result in job losses. 45% expressed optimism that AI would help them do their jobs more efficiently, however, and asked what skills are necessary for being successful on the air in 2023, "ability to use AI technology" ranked dead last, just behind "the ability to make TIKTOK videos."

On workplace issues, 55% said that the pandemic changed their station culture, and 40% said that a proper work/life balance isn't happening, although the latter percentage is lower than in 2022. Over a third of respondents say they have four or more jobs at their stations, with about half doing some voicetracking. Meanwhile, 85% of respondents say on-air talent is taken for granted, and a majority feels that radio will "hold its own" but only 7% see the industry growing, but 66% rate their passion for radio "the highest" or "high." And stress levels are high, with 58% saying they are stressed "a lot" or more than last year.

Almost 40% of respondents said that they are in financial straits (struggling or in debt), and concerns about a recession or staff reductions remains high at 59% (slightly below 2022's 64%). 28% say they have a "side hustle" in operation, with an additional 16% planning to add a side business soon.

On women's opportunities to advance in the business, nearly half of the women surveyed said that women do not have as good a chance to advance in on-air jobs as men.

