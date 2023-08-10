Sold

The price by which iHEARTMEDIA is buying Hot AC WAYV/ATLANTIC CITY, Top 40/Rhythmic WZBZ (99.3 THE BUZZ)/PLEASANTVILLE-ATLANTIC CITY, Classic Rock WZXL/WILDWOOD, NJ, and R&B WTTH/MARGATE CITY-ATLANTIC CITY from EQUITY COMMUNICATIONS is $2 million. The price was not disclosed when the sale was originally announced.

In other filings with the FCC, AMERICAN FAMILY ASSOCIATION is selling Religion KEEA/ABERDEEN, SD to CHRISTIAN HERITAGE BROADCASTING, INC. for $50,000.

And WXXI PUBLIC BROADCASTING COUNCIL is selling W298CH/ROCHESTER, NY to IBERO AMERICAN ACTION LEAGUE, INC. for $350,000 ($150,000 cash, $150,000 in a promissory note to be paid in ten quarterly installments of $20,000 each).

