Rodriguez (Photo: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

The BBC is reporting SIXTO RODRIGUEZ has died at the age of 81 after a short illness. The DETROIT native is known as the subject of the OSCAR-winning SEARCHING FOR SUGAR MAN documetary. His official website confirmed he died on TUESDAY (8/9).

A statement posted on his website read, "It is with great sadness that we at SUGARMAN.ORG announce that SIXTO DIAZ RODRIGUEZ has passed away earlier today. We extend our most heartfelt condolences to his daughters - SANDRA, EVA and REGAN, and to all his family. RODRIGUEZ was 81 years old. May His Dear Soul Rest In Peace."

RODRIGUEZ launched his career in 1967 but struggled to find success in the U.S. and was ultimately dropped by his record label. HE later developed a cult following overseas, and his records enjoyed significant sales and airplay in SOUTH AFRICA and AUSTRALIA. The singer-songwriter sprung to wider notice with the 2012 film SEARCHING FOR SUGAR MAN, which chronicled the fixation of SOUTH AFRICAN fans enchanted by RODRIGUEZ’s music while that country was walled off from the world during apartheid. It went on to win the ACADEMY AWARD for best documentary in 2013.

