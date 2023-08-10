Throwback 2K

THROWBACK 2K, a weekend program from THROWBACK BRANDS through syndication partner SKYVIEW NETWORKS, has added BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Hot AC KVGS/LAS VEGAS to its affiliate roster. THROWBACK 2K is preparing to host “Top 200 Of The 2Ks,” a 200-song countdown for LABOR DAY weekend featuring the most popular songs from the 2000-2010 music era.

THROWBACK 2K host CHRIS CRUISE commented, “Playing the biggest hits of the new millennium in SIN CITY on KVGS? That’s SO fetch! Just remember, always bet on THROWBACK.”

THROWBACK BRANDS founder/CEO TONY LORINO added, “CHRIS keeps saying ‘fetch’ is going to happen, just like GRETCHEN WIENERS. Except when CHRIS says things are going to happen, he’s right! Big thanks to CAT THOMAS, JUSTIN CHASE and the BEASLEY LAS VEGAS crew for welcoming us on board to the fetch-est station in VEGAS.”

SKYVIEW NETWORKS President/Network Partnerships and Chief Revenue Officer JEANNE-MARIE CONDO-BUCKNELL stated, “The dynamic energy that THROWBACK 2K delivers to listeners is a winning platform for our advertisers. Audiences love the memory lane fun from the 2000s – it elevates connections and promotes a deep listenership that evolves into great client response.”

THROWBACK 2K is a five-hour program and is available to run 6a-MIDNIGHT on FRIDAY, SATURDAY or SUNDAY. For details and affiliation information, contact affiliation@skyviewsat.com or visit throwbacknationradio.com.

« see more Net News