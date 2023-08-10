Extension

MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY has renewed its deal to air football and men's basketball on CROMWELL MEDIA Classic Hits WQZQ-A-W227DC (CLASSIC HIST 93.3)/NASHVILLE, with coaches' shows and updates airing on sister Sports WPRT-F-W292ED (102.5/106.3 THE GAME).

“I’m very excited about this major step forward for us and our friends at MTSU,” said CROMWELL MEDIA/NASHVILLE Dir. of Operations and Sports Programming CHASE MCCABE. “Our 12-year working relationship with Athletic Director CHRIS MASSARO and his team is extremely important to us and we’re excited about ramping up the amount of support we can provide them.”

"We are elated to renew our longstanding relationship with CROMWELL MEDIA," said MASSARO. "Bringing all of our football and men's basketball to one station in the NASHVILLE market is extremely important as we have a large alumni base in the mid-state area. We are pleased to continue our partnership and look forward to all the exciting opportunities it presents."

CROMWELL MEDIA/NASHVILLE GM SHAWN FORT said, “We are proud to continue our partnership with MTSU Athletics and give their fans one destination to hear their football and men’s basketball games on local radio.”

CROMWELL MEDIA Pres. BUD WALTERS said, “It is an honor that MTSU has chosen to work with us again. MTSU is TENNESSEE’s largest university with an enthusiastic fan base. We’re pleased to continue the relationship.”

