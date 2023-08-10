Slaten

KEVIN SLATEN is coming back for his sixth go-round at ZOBRIST MEDIA Sports KFNS-A (590 THE FAN)/ST. LOUIS, reports the ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH's DAN CAESAR. SLATEN will be hosting noon-2p (CT) weekdays starting MONDAY (8/14), with current midday co-host NATE LUCAS as co-host and producer; LUCAS and his current co-host BOB RAMSEY hosting 2-3p.

SLATEN will continue to host his conservative political podcast "THE KING'S COURT" while keeping the radio show sports-oriented. Besides THE FAN, SLATEN has hosted at KQQZ-A (twice, most recently helming a political show working for the late and controversial BOB ROMANIK), KSLG-A (TEAM 1380), KXFN-A (1380 TALKSTL.COM), and WGNU-A (CBS SPORTS RADIO 920).

