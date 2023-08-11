Home Of The Giants

AUDACY Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK has extended its deal to air NEW YORK GIANTS football, with terms undisclosed. The deal includes a new weekly half-hour in-season show, "BIG BLUE KICKOFF LIVE," for SATURDAY mornings at 9a (ET), hosted by JOHN SCHMEELK and SHAUN MORASH.

“WFAN is proud to grow our long-standing partnership with the NEW YORK FOOTBALL GIANTS,” said AUDACY NEW YORK Market President CHRIS OLIVIERO. “More opportunities for fans to connect with BIG BLUE is our commitment, one that goes beyond Sunday and extends year round.”

“We are thrilled to add more GIANTS programming on WFAN this season, highlighted by our new Saturday morning preview show,” said GIANTS SVP Marketing & Brand Strategy NILAY SHAH. “With new and improved integration between WFAN and our digital platforms, we will be able to provide our fans with the best coverage on all things BIG BLUE.”

