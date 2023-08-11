Coming October 27th (Cover Design: Allan Geiger)

In celebration of THE JUDDS' 40th anniversary, a new compilation album, "A Tribute to THE JUDDS," featuring some of Country music's biggest stars, will be released OCTOBER 27th on BMG. The reimagined versions of the JUDDS songs, with the exception of one, were all produced by the mother/daughter duo's original producer, BRENT MAHER.

Lending their voices to the project are WYNONNA JUDD, ASHLEY McBRYDE, BLAKE SHELTON, CARL PERKINS, CARLY PEARCE, CODY JOHNSON, DOLLY PARTON, ELLA LANGLEY, GABBY BARRETT, GWEN STEFANI, JAMEY JOHNSON, JELLY ROLL, JENNIFER NETTLES, K. MICHELLE, LAINEY WILSON, LEANN RIMES, MEGAN MORONEY, MOLLY TUTTLE, O.N.E. THE DUO, RAUL MALO, REBA McENTIRE, ROB ICKES, SHELLY FAIRCHILD, SONYA ISAACS, THE FISK JUBILEE SINGERS, TREY HENSLEY, TRISHA YEARWOOD, WENDY MOTEN, and the trio BARNETT, LYNNE and WEST, made up of MANDY BARNETT, SHELBY LYNNE and EMILY WEST.

The album marks 40 years since the now COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAMERS were signed to RCA NASHVILLE by JOE GALANTE. Both GALANTE and his longtime A&R executive, RENEE BELL, serve as executive producers on the project.

The one song on the set not produced by MAHER. "Cry Myself To Sleep," was produced by WYNONNA's husband and drummer, CACTUS MOSER. That track is a duet between WYNONNA and YEARWOOD.

WYNONNA said, "To have all of these artists, most of which are my friends, come together and lend their voices and artistry to reimagine these songs is so special. These songs are so timeless, and I am so excited for them to live on for generations to come."

"A Tribute To THE JUDDS" will also be partnering with the NATIONAL ALLIANCE OF MENTAL ILLNESS (NAMI), in honor of NAOMI JUDD, who died by suicide last year after a long battle with depression. For more information on NAMI, please visit here.

