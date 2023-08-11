Carless (Photo: LinkedIn)

WARNER RECORDS is teaming with DEFIANT RECORDS, a joint venture with WARNER RECORDS Pres./A&R STEVE "STEVE-O" CARLESS. DEFIANT hits the ground running with DEFIANT PRESENTS: JIGGY IN JERSEY (FT. MCVERTT), a 28-track project.

CARLESS has held senior leadership roles at ATLANTIC RECORDS, DEF JAM RECORDINGS, REPUBLIC RECORDS, and UPTOWN RECORDS. He was named Pres./A&R at WARNER RECORDS in SEPTEMBER 2021.

CARLESS commented, "DEFIANT will be filled with individuals who are always challenging the status quo, always going to be in an innovation phase of their career."

