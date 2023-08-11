Parr

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP and KEY NETWORKS' nationally-syndicated SHAWN PARR'S BACKSTAGE COUNTRY is featuring BRETT YOUNG as guest host this week, to be followed by RUSSELL DICKERSON the week of AUGUST 14th, JON PARDI the week of AUGUST 21st, and PARMALEE the week of AUGUST 28th.

BEASLEY MEDIA GGROUP's VP/Music & Entertainment JOHN REYNOLDS said, “SHAWN PARR’S BACKSTAGE COUNTRY gives listeners a weekly peak 'behind the curtain' of an artist’s life. With this lineup, the stories will be super compelling, entertaining and fun each week.”

SHAWN PARR’S BACKSTAGE COUNTRY, is heard on more than 80 U.S. radio stations and in 27 of the top 50 DMA markets.

« see more Net News