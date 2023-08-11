Mauro

SPORTSMAP RADIO NETWORK's 4-6p (ET) weekday "THE SPORTS KINGS" is adding KIRKMAN BROADCASTING Sports WTMZ-F (ESPN 98.9 FM)/CHARLESTON midday host LUKE MAURO as co-host with incumbent "MEAN GENE" THOMPSON.

“The opportunity to work with GOW MEDIA, and take my voice to the national level, on one of the most affiliated networks, was a no-brainer,” said MAURO. “I look forward to working alongside GENE THOMPSON and continuing to build the great brand that had started with THE SPORTS KINGS.”

“LUKE is a tremendous broadcaster,” said GOW MEDIA COO/PD CRAIG LARSON. “He’s someone who’s been on our radar for quite some time. I think pairing him with GENE will be a perfect mix of hard hitting sports talk with extremely charismatic personalities.”

SPORTSMAP will also being back three football season shows, with DAVID GOW and CARLA DAWSON's "THE BOSS AND THE GLOSS" back for MONDAYS 6-8p (ET), "THE BIG E WITH ELISSA WALKER" returning for a tenth season on SATURDAYS 3-5p (ET), and BRIAN SCHAIBLE's "COLLEGE FOOTBALL WEEKLY" is coming back for 4-6a (ET) SATURDAYS.

