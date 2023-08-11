Raise One For The Final 'Letter'

The final edition of ALL ACCESS Editor-in-Chief PERRY MICHAEL SIMON's "THE LETTER" column promotes the idea of letting radio talent have the freedom to try new things while also serving as SIMON's farewell (for now).

"Radio management," SIMON writes, "has always leaned on the idea that sticking to formulas and doing things the way they've always been done is the way to success, but the hosts who have transcended the medium did things their own way. Greatness doesn't come from shutting up and playing the music, or sticking to political party talking points. Big personalities doing different and entertaining things, playing around with the very medium itself, turning convention on its ear: There aren't a lot of people doing that anymore. Radio is a lot of 'more of the same' and precious little 'I've never heard that before.'"

Check out the column one more time by clicking here.

