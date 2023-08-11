Bowing Two New Shows

RADIO ONE Sports WFNI (93.5/107.5 THE FAN)/INDIANAPOLIS has moved JAKE QUERY, currently part of the "KEVIN & QUERY" morning show, to host the station's new 12-3p (CT) program, "QUERY & Company," starting MONDAY, AUGUST 21st.

Commented QUERY, "I always say our job is to entertain and inform I’m beyond excited to do that after hitting the snooze button a couple of times."

That same day will see the premiere of "The Wake-Up Call With KB & ANDY," with current co-host KEVIN BOWEN joined by ANDY SWEENEY, who has been PD and host of “The Take With ANDY SWEENEY” at ESPN LOUISVILLE. ANDY's deep roots in INDIANA, living here while working in LOUISVILLE, will bring a strong HOOSIER connection as a COLTS fan.

Commented BOWEN, "ANDY's passion for sports and his deep connection to INDIANA make him the perfect addition to the team. His show in LOUISVILLE was terrific and I am looking forward to talking sports and life with him every morning."

Added Operations Manager DAVID WOOD, “This line-up adjustment underscores our dedication to bringing our listeners the best in local sports radio. Both ‘QUERY & Company’ and ‘The Wake-Up Call With KB & ANDY’ will become essential listening for INDIANA sports fans.”

SWEENEY said, “I have long admired THE FAN and its hosts. I can’t wait to work with KEVIN. He’s a terrific sports personality and journalist. This is a dream job."

