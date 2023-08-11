All-Female Lineup

KEY WESTERN FEST has announced its all-female lineup for the second annual event, happening JANUARY 30th - FEBRUARY 3rd, 2024 in KEY WEST, FL. The lineup includes performances by Country stars WYNONNA JUDD, TANYA TUCKER, JO DEE MESSINA, SARA EVANS, TERRI CLARK, DEANA CARTER, LORRIE MORGAN, PAM TILLIS, SUZY BOGGUSS, JAMIE O'NEAL and more. In addition to the four-day festival, KEY WESTERN FEST will host a kick-off celebration on TUESDAY, JANUARY 30th featuring a performance from CARTER.

KEY WESTERN FEST co-founder KYLE CARTER said, "In an ever-growing festival landscape, KEY WESTERN FEST truly does offer an incredibly unique live music experience in one of the most beautiful locations on our continent. Last year, we put together a fantastic show that captured the essence of the golden era in Country music, and to do it on a two-by-four-mile island makes it that much more special for festivalgoers. We're thrilled to do it all over again in 2024 with a dream lineup that boasts some of the best female voices and songwriters in the rich history of the genre.”

Packages and passes for KEY WESTERN FEST are on sale now.

« see more Net News