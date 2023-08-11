Gormley, Skunk & Ashton

Legendary STEELY DAN and DOOBIE BROTHERS guitarist JEFF "SKUNK" BAXTER released his first solo album, "Speed Of Heat," on BMG/RENEW over a year ago with two instrumental tunes, "Giselle" and "Juliet" at New Age stations. Within the next two weeks, two more singles will be released to radio, "My Place In The Sun," featuring a reunion with MICHAEL McDONALD on vocals, to Smooth Jazz on AUGUST 14th, and the other, "Bad Move," with CLINT BLACK singing, to Country, two weeks later on AUGUST 28th.

Veteran indie promotion man JACK ASHTON, brought on board by SKUNK manager MIKE GORMLEY of LA PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT, to QB the project at radio, said, "It's an amazing honor to work with SKUNK and my longtime friend MIKE GORMLEY. I worked many of the STEELY DAN hits back in the day when I was with ABC RECORDS. This brings me back full circle.”

SKUNK, who was inducted into the ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME with the DOOBIE BROTHERS in 2020, has worked with countless artists over the years, including DONNA SUMMER, DOLLY PARTON, LINDA RONSTADT and BARBRA STREISAND.

Added ASHTON, "This is what is planned so far. Stand by as there are more amazing tracks on this album, including 'I Can Do Without' featuring blues artist JONNY LANG."

For further information contact ashtonconsulting@aol.com.

